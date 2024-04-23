Kuldeep Bishnoi breaks silence, calls himself ‘simple BJP worker’

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 22

Breaking his silence after a prolonged absence from the campaign in Hisar Lok Sabha constituency, BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi today described him as a ‘sadharan karyakarta’ (simple worker) of the BJP and Sangh Parivar in a social media post.

The Bishnoi family has stayed away from electioneering even though the party leaders, including the CM Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, have organised programmes to canvass for party candidate Ranjit Singh in Hisar segment.

Bishnoi supporters said that they were upset with the BJP after Kuldeep Bishnoi was denied ticket from Hisar seat. The statement of the former CM Khattar, who indirectly took a veiled dig at former CM and Bishnoi’s father Bhajan Lal during a visit to Nalwa recently when he narrated a story about how to grease the palm of the officials in the field to get work done, resulted in resentment among Bishnoi supporters.

However, after much speculation about what is cooking in the Bishnoi family, Kuldeep Bishnoi posted on social media X today stating that the news being circulated on social media about his joining Congress is absolutely “misleading and baseless”. He stated, “I work as a sadharan karyakarta of the Sangh Parivar and the BJP and will continue to strengthen these organisations,” he stated in his social media post.

Kuldeep’s son Bhavya Bishnoi is the BJP MLA from Adampur Assembly segment which is part of Hisar LS seat.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hisar #Kuldeep Bishnoi #Lok Sabha #Social Media