Bishnoi shares stage with BJP leaders in Adampur, seeks votes for Ranjit Singh

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 29

After much persuasion, BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi finally joined the campaign for the party candidate and shared the stage with former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at a public meeting in Adampur town of the district today.

Addressing the meeting, former CM Khattar said the Modi government has done many historic works during its 10-year rule. “If the Congress had wanted, it could have done such work but it did nothing when it was in power. The Congress used Muslim votes only for appeasement but did nothing for the uplift of Muslims as well,” he alleged.

Playing an emotional card, Khattar said the people of Adampur can never forget what Congress did to Adampur in 2005. “The Congress ignored Bhajan Lal’s hard work and someone else was made the Chief Minister. This hurt the people of the region and now the people of the region will not shy away from taking revenge from the Congress,” he said referring to the Congress’s decision to appoint Bhupinder Singh Hooda CM while denying the claim of Bhajan Lal, who was the state Congress president when the Congress came to power in the state in 2005.

Bishnoi said the people of Adampur have supported his family for the past over five decades. “People should not have any kind of doubt in their mind and should not be misled by anyone. All of us should work to ensure the victory of BJP candidate Ranjit Singh with a huge margin,” he said. Bishnoi attacked Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, alleging that he ignored Adampur when he was the Chief Minister. He also took a dig at Congress candidate Jai Prakash, stating that three generations of the Bishnoi family had defeated Jai Prakash in the elections. Bishnoi’s son Bhavya Bishnoi was also present.

Adampur Assembly segment is apparently the stronghold of the Bishnoi family; they have been winning from here for the past about five decades. Adampur was represented by former CM Bhajan Lal, his wife Jasma Devi, son Kuldeep Bishnoi, Kuldeep’s wife Renuka. His son Bhavya also made electoral debut in the 2022 byelection from here on the BJP ticket.

The BJP workers were concerned over the prolonged absence of the Bishnoi family from the poll campaign of party candidate Ranjit Singh. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini paid a visit to the Delhi residence of Bishnoi recently after which he agreed to join the campaign.

Bishnoi was upset as he was an aspirant for the BJP ticket. Besides, the remarks of former CM Khattar aimed at Bhajan Lal during a public meeting in Nalwa in Hisar recently had also not gone down well with the Bishnoi family. Later, Khattar made amends in the statement the next day.

Khattar also paid tributes to former CM Bhajan Lal by offering floral tributes at his memorial in Adampur.

