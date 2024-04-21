Bishnois stay away from Ranjit Singh’s campaign in Adampur segment

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, April 20
Internal problems are coming to the surface in the BJP as prominent BJP leaders, including Kuldeep Bishnoi, have yet to join the party candidate during the campaign in the district.
Adampur MLA Bhavya Bishnoi failed to turn up at the campaign for the candidate, Ranjit Singh, in the Adampur segment today.
No one indispensable
Everyone in the party is a worker. No one should be under the misconception that the party cannot do without him. I am a friend of those who consider me a friend Ranjit Singh, BJP candidate
The schedule announced by the BJP bears Bhavya’s photograph for visits to Adampur, Kishangarh, Churi Bagadian, Mohabbatpur, Modakhera and Kalirawan villages today.
Party sources said former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi and his family members have been keeping a distance from the campaign.
Bhavya was seen in only one meeting, attended by CM Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar in the party office in Hisar at the start of the campaign many days ago.
Though Ranjit Singh has been claiming that he was in contact with Kuldeep Bishnoi, he apparently opened up during his visit to Adampur, when he remarked that nobody should be under the impression that they were indispensable in the party.
Addressing workers at Gopiram Dharamshala, Ranjit Singh said: “Everyone in the party is a worker. No one should be under the misconception that the party cannot do without him. I am a friend of those who consider me a friend,” he said, adding that he worked for the victory of the BJP during the byelection. Kuldeep’s son Bhavya was the BJP candidate in the Adampur bypoll.
Kuldeep Bishnoi is believed to be upset with the BJP after he was denied the ticket. Recently, the remarks by former CM Manohar Lal Khattar regarding the style of functioning of Bhajan Lal, without naming him, at a public meeting in Nalwa did not go down well with the supporters of Kuldeep Bishnoi. Bishnoi is considered as the legacy holder of his father Bhajan Lal, who was the longest serving Chief Minister.
