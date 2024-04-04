Bittu Bajrangi booked after video goes viral

Faridabad, April 3
The police have registered a case against cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, a local resident, after a video went viral in which he is seen beating up a youth, Shyam, with a stick here recently, but no arrest has been made so far. He had been a key accused in the Nuh violence last year. A police spokesperson said a case had been registered against him. The action came after the analysis of the video by the police on the direction of DCP (NIT) Kuldeep Singh.
The police have also registered a case under the POCSO Act against Shyam, who had been apprehended by some locals for allegedly trying to molest a minor a few days ago. According to a complaint lodged with the police, he had offered a chocolate to the girl.
While Bajrangi had been provided security after his brother’s death, Khattar had visited his house to condole the death. He had claimed that his brother had been set afire by some persons belonging to a particular community, but the police had described the allegation as false.
