Business complex project in Karnal picks up pace

Parveen Arora
Karnal, November 8
After a meeting of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with the tenants who are running their business in shops of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC), the business complex project at the site of the old KMC building has got wings. The drawing of the project has been prepared and is likely to get an official nod this month. The estimate of the project is likely to be prepared in one month.
CM Chairs meet with tenants
The CM chaired a meeting with tenants of MC shops. He gave directions to prepare estimates and float tender for speedy execution of the project. AS Tomar, Commissioner, KMC
In a closed-door meeting with the tenants on Monday at PWD Rest House, the local authorities discussed the drawing and project with the Chief Minister. A couple of tenants raised objections on one or two points, which were asked to be rectified.
“The CM chaired a meeting with the tenants to give shape to this project. He gave directions to prepare estimates and float a tender for the speedy execution of the project,” said Ajay Singh Tomar, Commissioner, KMC.
A four-floor building will have parking in the basement, around 120 shops on the ground floor, a similar number of shops on the first floor and parking on the top floor. Around 100 tenants are running their businesses from KMC shops. After allotting them shops as per government guidelines, the remaining shops will be given on lease to other shopkeepers, the Commissioner added.
The present shops were constructed in the vicinity of the old building of the KMC. A new business complex will be constructed behind these shops. The present shops will be demolished after the construction of the complex behind these shops to decongest the area, which will be a major relief for commuters.
The project is being constructed under the Smart City Mission and the KMC is executing it. A sum of Rs 8 crore has been transferred by the Karnal Smart City Ltd. (KSCL) to the KMC for the project, the Commissioner said.
Brij Gupta, a social activist who played a vital role in convincing shopkeepers for the project, said the meeting of the traders with the CM was fruitful and now this project would be implemented at the earliest.
