BJP, AAP, INLD hold meetings, intensify poll activities

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 9

As the Lok Sabha elections draw closer, the BJP, AAP and INLD have intensified their activities with their public and worker meetings in Kurukshetra district.

BJP leaders at a meeting in Kurukshetra on Tuesday.

While the INDIA bloc candidate and AAP state chief Sushil Gupta along with the AAP and Congress leaders and activists are visiting rural areas for developing personal connect with the voters and strengthen their base, the BJP is focusing on mobilising party workers by ogranising meetings for its morchas, mandal and panna pramukhs. Similarly, for INLD, Abhay Chautala’s son Arjun Chautala and other party leaders are holding worker meetings.

On Tuesday, BJP’s state general secretary (organisation) Phanindra Nath Sharma held meetings with the mandal, shakti pramukh and booth-level workers in Shahabad and Pehowa and called on the party workers to ensure the victory of the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. BJP district chief Ravi Battan said, “The party always remains in the election mode, and various programmes and meetings are being held in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha poll. The party recently celebrated its foundation day and as part of the celebrations, flags were installed at the residence of 13,678 panna pramukhs. The party’s state general secretary Phaninder Nath Sharma has held meeting with the party workers. The meetings help in mobilising the party workers. A tentative plan to hold four rallies in Kurukshetra in May had been planned.”

For BJP candidate Naveen Jindal, his mother Savitri Jindal has also been holding meetings with the BJP leaders and attending the programmes of the party.

AAP’s candidate Sushil Gupta said, “We have been meeting people in all nine Assembly segments of the constituency and people are telling us about their problems. We are getting good support. I am trying to develop personal contact with the people of Kurukshetra. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow, which was attended by thousands of people yesterday, and many senior leaders will be holding meetings in the coming days.”

The INLD has fielded its secretary general Abhay Chautala from Kurukshetra. A senior INLD leader said, “The INLD is a mass-based party and Abhay Chautala has assigned duties to the party workers and leaders. We have started going door to door to make people aware of the wrong policies of the BJP. Arjun Chautala is also holding meetings with the party workers and strengthening the party’s base.”

