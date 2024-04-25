BJP adds SC/BC members to poll panel in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 24

The BJP has started focusing on involving electors belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Backward Classes (BCs) in the Rohtak parliamentary constituency to gain their support.

According to sources, it has added one representative of the SC and BC communities each to its poll management committees in all nine assembly segments of the constituency. With this, now the committee would have eight members, who will not only chalk out the poll strategies but also manage campaign and booth-level activities in their assembly concerned.

Sources say the BJP’s move was aimed at countering the Congress’ campaign against the BJP. The Congress claims that the BJP would change the Constitution made by Bhimrao Ambedkar if it gets more than 400 seats in Lok Sabha poll.

“The Congress’ remark regarding the change in the Constitution was discussed at the poll management committee’S meeting held at the party office here. The meeting, presided over by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, then decided to include one representative of the SC/BC each in the committee to address their concerns regarding political issues,” said a BJP leader.

He said these new representatives would contact electors from SC/BC on a daily basis to make them understand that the BJP did not have any plan to change the Constitution and that the Congress was spreading lies with an intention to fetch more vote in Lok Sabha poll.

“The representatives will share the complaints of the people belonging to the SC and BC communities, if any, with the BJP or its candidate. These will then be reported to the party leadership to ensure that these are timely resolved. Moreover, the representatives will receive feedback and invite suggestions from them regarding the welfare of their communities to strike a chord with them,” the BJP leader added.

