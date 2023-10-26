BJP and JJP should apologise to people for wasting 9 years of Haryana: Ex-CM Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

On the completion of nine years CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s regime, former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the BJP-JJP government took Haryana from the heights of development to the depths of destruction.

Hooda said the state declined from being the top investment destination during the Congress government to number one in unemployment, inflation, and atrocities.

He added that Haryana which used to be the number one in per capita income, per capita investment, employment, respect for elders, players and farmers, law and order, prosperity and development till 2014, has been transformed by BJP-JJP into a top performing state in unemployment, crime, corruption, and drugs.

Hooda added that during the last nine years, this government neither established any new power plant in Haryana, laid even an inch of new railway line, nor extended an inch of metro line.

He pointed out that no national level Institution, big project, or big industry was established in the state during the present government.

“In such a situation, what is the current government celebrating? On the contrary, this government should apologise to the people for wasting nine years of Haryana,” he stated.

Hooda said the government is considering family ID, property ID and Meri Fasal Mera Byora as its achievements, but these have become the genesis of corruption and a noose around the neck of the people. Even BJP and JJP MLAs have also publicly accepted this. In reality, irregularities have been found in 90 per cent of family IDs and 95 per cent of property IDs.

“After committing a scam worth crores, the government finally had to blacklist the firm doing a survey for property IDs making company. As far as ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ is concerned, its truth will be told by the farmers who reach the market with their crops. Farmers say in one voice that this portal is being run to avoid MSP and delay government procurement,” he added.

