BJP attacking me as it has no achievement, says Deepender Hooda

Rewari, May 22
While addressing poll meetings in various villages under the Kosli segment, Congress candidate Deepender Hooda said the BJP had once again deployed its full force against him. He said these leaders had nothing to say against him and had nothing to say about the work done by BJP in this constituency in the last 10 years.
“Not only BJP president JP Nadda, but an army of Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, have held public meetings. Moreover, Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have used their full strength to woo the voters. What more, Prime Minister Narendra Modi added to the total deployment of BJP’s resources by holding a public meeting in adjacent Gohana, which borders the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency,” said Deepender.
At the meetings, Congress’s Bhiwani-Mahendragarh candidate Rao Dan Singh, Rajasthan MLAs — Lalit Yadav and Manish Yadav — appealed to the people to vote for Deepender Hooda. On the occasion, former Haryana minister Jaswant Bawal along with his supporters left the BJP and joined the Congress.
