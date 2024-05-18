BJP candidate invites people for PM’s rally

Sonepat, May 17
As mercury hit 43°C here on Friday, candidates of all parties sweated it out in the sweltering heat to woo voters of the Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency. BJP candidate Mohan Lal Badoli organised public meetings in more than 15 villages of Baroda constituency and wards of Gohana and urged voters to support the BJP. During the programmes Badoli invited people to PM Modi’s Gohana rally on Saturday. He said the Jaat voters’ turnout towards Modi was a clear indication that the BJP was going to win from the Sonepat Lok Sabha seat, which is said to be a ‘Jaat land’, with a huge margin. The Jaat community voters’ support towards the BJP had added to the problems of Congress in Jind and Sonepat, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana
Devotees were returning from pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrind...
Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal
CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...
Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala
The impact of the collision was so intense that police had t...
Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe
Father Harjit Sngh says happy Gurucharan is back, he spent t...