BJP candidate invites people for PM’s rally

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 17

As mercury hit 43°C here on Friday, candidates of all parties sweated it out in the sweltering heat to woo voters of the Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency. BJP candidate Mohan Lal Badoli organised public meetings in more than 15 villages of Baroda constituency and wards of Gohana and urged voters to support the BJP. During the programmes Badoli invited people to PM Modi’s Gohana rally on Saturday. He said the Jaat voters’ turnout towards Modi was a clear indication that the BJP was going to win from the Sonepat Lok Sabha seat, which is said to be a ‘Jaat land’, with a huge margin. The Jaat community voters’ support towards the BJP had added to the problems of Congress in Jind and Sonepat, he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Sonepat