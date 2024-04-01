BJP candidate Ranjit Singh apologises for casteist remarks

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 31

Finding himself in the dock after the Brahmin Sabha of Hisar took cognisance of a statement, BJP candidate from Hisar Ranjit Singh apologised and clarified that it was a slip of the tongue.

Referring to casteism, he had yesterday stated that there was no difference in humans. “If a person comes from Nepal and there are 20 people, can he differentiate who among them is a Jat, Punjabi, Brahmin, Muslim and a Hindu? All people wear similar clothes and eat the same food.” Talking of deities revered by Brahmins, he said differentiation in people had resulted in riots and clashes.

After the video went viral, the Hisar Brahmin Sabha held a meeting headed by its president Rajkumar Bhardwaj today. He accused Ranjit Singh of promoting casteism, asked him to tender an apology for his statement and called a meeting on April 4 in Hisar to take a decision in view of the statement.

Singh released a video, saying: “I have deep regard for the Brahmin community, which is the leading community in society. If they are feeling hurt due to my words, I take them back. I never intended to insult anyone.”

