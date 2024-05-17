BJP capable of taking decisions for country, citizens, says Kuldeep Bishnoi

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 16

BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi stated on Thursday that the time had come to strengthen the country, and if people elected Ashok Tanwar with a significant majority in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would gain strength and the nation would have a strong government for the third time. He said the government was capable of making decisions in the interest of the country and its citizens.

Bishnoi said people had supported the Congress for a long time, but it had given them nothing except corruption and scams.

Bishnoi addressed a public meeting at Nadhori village in Fatehabad in favour of BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar on Friday and appealed to the rural voters to vote for him.

He said he had come to appeal to his brothers and sisters in his own village to vote for Tanwar. “I not only hope, but am confident that the people of the area would support him just as they used to support Chaudhary Bhajan Lal,” said Bishnoi. He said the people of Nadhori village had always stood shoulder to shoulder with his family.

Addressing the gathering, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala said during Narendra Modi’s 10-year tenure, many such works had been done in the country that were never done by the previous governments. The country got a strong leader and leadership that brought the country to the world stage. Important decisions were made for the people of the country and plans were made to uplift the standard of living of families living below the poverty line, taking care of the poor and the destitute and bringing plans to empower women and provide jobs to the unemployed youth.

He claimed that the citizens of Haryana would once again strengthen Narendra Modi by voting for the BJP on all 10 seats.

