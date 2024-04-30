BJP cell meeting, employees told to divide work at booth level

Tribune News Sevice

Rohtak, April 29

The State Executive meeting of the BJP employees’ cell was held at “Mangal Kamal” office here today. The meeting was presided over by state organisation general secretary Phanindranath Sharma and state general secretary Archana Gupta. The meeting was attended by the state conveners of the employee cell and district conveners of all districts regarding the Lok Sabha elections.

On the occasion, Sharma said the employee cell itself was performing a big responsibility in uniting all retired employees in the state as their role became very important in the Lok Sabha elections.

He urged them to go to their respective booth level to take stock of the election preparations and contribute in strengthening the booths. “For this, they should form their own team in whatever way they want and divide the booth work. They should also ensure that people above 85 years must vote.

Archana Gupta said there should be stronger participation of women in the cell and a woman should be made the convener or co-convener in the district.

Stress on women participation

