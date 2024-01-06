BJP chief JP Nadda holds roadshow in Panchkula

Chandigarh, January 6
BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday held a roadshow in Haryana's Panchkula amid tight security.
People lined the route of the roadshow, which was dotted with party flags, and showered flowers on Nadda's vehicle.
Nadda was accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state BJP chief Nayab Singh Saini on the vehicle adorning marigold garlands.
BJP Haryana affairs in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb, senior party leader Om Prakash Dhankar and state Assembly Speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta also accompanied the BJP chief.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines, Gupta said, "The big roadshow and overwhelming public support shows that Narendra Modi is going to become the prime minister for the third time and we will win 400 (Lok Sabha) seats."
"And in Haryana too, the party will form government for the third time in this year's assembly polls," Gupta added.
