Hisar zila parishad poll: BJP, Congress join hands to share spoils; jolt for JJP

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 20

In an unexpected turn of events, the zila parishad members having support of the BJP and the Congress joined hands to share the posts of the chairperson and vice-chairperson between them while giving a jolt to the JJP on both posts in Hisar today.

The BJP supported ZP member Sonu Sihag from Ward number 22 became the chairperson of the Hisar ZP as he defeated the JJP supported Sunil Moond by a margin of two votes. Sihag got 16 votes in the 30-member ZP while Moong secured 14 votes.

The election for the post of vice-president was bagged by Congress supported Reena Devi who defeated JJP supported Sushila. Significantly, the ZP members having the back of the BJP and the Congress had joined hands in voting for both posts.

Sources said a Haryana minister emerged as the game-changer in this election who took the Congress supported members on board on the promise of giving them vice-chairperson’s post and sought their support for the post of chairperson.

#BJP #Congress #Hisar