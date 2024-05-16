BJP, Congress hand in glove, claims Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 15

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party(JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala today called upon party workers to hold a door-to-door campaign and work hard to win the Ambala Lok Sabha seat with a historic margin.

While addressing a gathering in Saha in support of the Ambala Lok Sabha candidate, Kiran Punia, Dushyant Chautala said, “We have always focused on strengthening the common man. We took several decisions in the favour of farmers and poor families in the state and I assure you that we will continue to work for the welfare of the people of Haryana”.

Accusing the Congress of being the B-team of BJP in Haryana, he said, “The BJP and the Congress are hand in glove. Senior Congress leaders were denied tickets because of their understanding. Those who were talking about 400 plus may not get over 200 seats.”

The former deputy CM said the credit for various welfare schemes launched by state government in the favour of farmers, poor, women and old-aged people, goes to the JJP. He said, “The MPs of national level parties failed to raise the voice of Ambala in the Lok Sabha. Now the responsibility is on your shoulders to make the candidate win by a historic margin and get your voice heard in the Lok Sabha. I urge you to go door-to-door and tell people about our achievements and strengthen the party’s base.”

“Some people were talking about farmers protesting against us, but they are also our people,” he said.

