BJP, Congress nominees take swipe at each other’s party

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 1

Ahead of filing nomination papers for the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency, BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma and Congress nominee Deepender Hooda have sharpened attack on each other’s parties during their campaign.

Targeting the Congress, Dr Arvind Sharma alleged that the Congress not only promoted dynastic politics but also made false promises to grab votes. Deepender also tried to corner the BJP, claiming that its government halted all welfare schemes executed by previous Hooda regime and also pushed the youths into the swamp of unemployment through Kaushal Rozgar Nigam and Agnipath Scheme.

“There is no respect for ordinary workers in the Congress as the party promotes dynastic politics, which is evident at the central and the state level. Moreover, it makes false promises just to grab votes by misleading people. The Congress had given the slogan of ‘eliminating poverty’ several decades ago but did nothing. Now, it is contesting elections on the same slogan but people have now seen their double face and are waiting for the elections to teach its leaders a lesson,” said Sharma during his campaign in Kalanaur Assembly segment.

On the other hand, Deepender while addressing the election meetings in the Meham area today said the BJP government pushed the state towards No.1 position in unemployment, corruption, inflation, drug abuse and crime while it was No.1 in development and employment during the previous Hooda government.

“Today, every house in the state has unemployed person. Inflation has upset the budget of every household. Haryana lost lakhs of jobs that would have been created if projects such as Meham International Airport, Rail Coach Factory and several other projects approved by the then Congress government in the state were not taken away to other states. A weak government in Haryana could not even retain the approved projects, rather than getting new ones for the state,” he said.

Deepender said in the past 10 years, the BJP government had not done any work except looting the state. People were waiting for the elections to show the door to this ‘corrupt’ government, he said.

