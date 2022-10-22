BJP defends Ranbir Gangwa on ‘blessings’ from dera head

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 21

The BJP has jumped in to defend Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa and other party leaders on the issue of seeking “blessings” from the rape and murder convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim as electioneering has gained momentum in the Adampur byelection in Hisar district.

I, too, am real follower: Cong candidate I am the real premi. Ram Rahim never participated in any electoral activity. In fact, he cannot send out any message to his followers. You can ask Ram Rahim about me, he knows that I am a real follower and not like these fake ones. Jai Prakash, Congress Candidate

The BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar, while addressing a press conference here, justified Gangwa’s gesture towards Ram Rahim, stating that it was a matter of faith and had nothing to do with politics. “Ram Rahim had faced the law and was convicted for his crime. But, we cannot determine the aastha (faith) of any individual. The law of the land provides equal rights to all persons to follow any religion and faiths,” he stated.

Deputy Speaker Gangwa, later interacting with mediapersons, maintained that his family had been a disciple of the Dera Sacha Sauda since 1960 even before his birth in 1964. “My family members had donated a portion of our ancestral land to the dera for the construction of the dera office in my native Gangwa village in 1960. So, I am associated with the Dera Sacha Sauda by birth. Dera is known for social service in various fields, be it helping weaker and poor people or those who face natural calamities anywhere in the country,” Gangwa maintained, adding that there were thousands of people who had quit liquor and drugs after getting influenced by Dera Sacha Sauda.

Gangwa stated that he had faith in an ideology and like everyone else, he also had the right to follow any faith and ideology. When asked why he sought blessings from the head of the dera who had been convicted in rape and murder cases, Gangwa maintained that the lower court had convicted him and now he had challenged the same in the higher court. “We cannot predict the outcome of the high court, ‘’ he stated while reiterating that he would continue to be a follower of the Dera Sacha Sauda.

A political observer said the Adampur Assembly segment has a couple of thousand Dera Sacha Sauda followers who could play a crucial role in the outcome of the byelection. This “vote-bank” attracts politicians across the political spectrum when it comes to drawing votes in an electoral battle,” he stated.