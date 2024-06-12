BJP depriving poor sections of higher education, says Selja

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 11

Sirsa MP-elect Kumari Selja has criticised the BJP government for undermining education in the state, turning it into a business and depriving poor children of higher education. She pointed out that colleges in the state faced a severe shortage of professors, with 4,618 out of 7,986 sanctioned positions lying vacant across 182 colleges. The most vacancies are in English and geography, with 625 and 500 positions unfilled, respectively.

She argued this situation was part of a broader conspiracy by the BJP to divide society through education after previously dividing it along the lines of caste and religion.

Selja highlighted the commencement of the admission process for the 2024-25 academic session, with applications due by June 25 and classes starting in August. Despite the government’s plans to implement a new education policy, the existing shortage of professors cast doubt on its feasibility.

She noted that Haryana needed 8,883 professors based on student enrollment in government colleges, but only 3,368 were currently employed.

The MP further criticised the government’s failure to address this shortage and its focus on education privatisation, which she claimed proved to be a disadvantage for the poor students.

She talked about the significant fee hikes at MDU, Rohtak, leading to student protests. She provided detailed statistics on professor vacancies in various districts, with Mahendragarh having the highest at 715.

The shortage impacted the quality of education, hampered research and darkened the future of students. Selja assured that a future Congress government would address these issues and ensure justice for the state’s people and youth by securing their educational rights.

