BJP exploiting traders, says Raj Babbar

Gurugram: Congress candidate from Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency Raj Babbar has said the BJP governments at the Centre and the state have been exploiting the traders in Gurugram city. “It is ironical that both the governments earn huge revenues from Gurugram, which is one of the biggest industrial, trading and IT hubs of the country. Still, local traders are facing many problems relating to their business,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Gurugram #Lok Sabha