BJP failed to curb inflation, crime: Sushil Gupta

Kurukshetra, May 22

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief and INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta today said the BJP government had failed to provide relief to the people of the country from inflation and crime. He urged the people to change the system.

While addressing a gathering in Pehowa, the AAP leader accused the BJP of contesting the election on the basis of caste and religion and added, “They are trying to ruin this country. The government has failed to curb the drug menace, inflation and crime. The government schools are being closed and the healthcare facilities are in poor condition, but the BJP is busy dividing people on the basis of caste and religion. It has no intention to work for the people of this country.”

Sushil Gupta said, “All sections of society have been unhappy with the poor policies of the government. The fuel prices have been rising but the facilities have been decreasing. The old pension scheme for the employees was stopped. The time has come to change the system. You have the opportunity to give a befitting reply to the government by pushing the button of broom (AAP symbol) and ousting the government.”

“While all corrupt people have either joined the BJP or are contesting in alliance with the BJP, it had arrested Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been fighting against corruption. The BJP has been trying to destroy democracy and the Constitution while the INDIA bloc believes in the Constitution and democracy.,” he added.

The AAP candidate said outgoing MP Nayab Saini didn’t raise the voice of Kurukshetra people and urged the gathering to support him. He even assured that he would raise the issues of Kurukshetra in the Lok Sabha.

