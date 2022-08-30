BJP gets into poll mode in Haryana, leaders to seek inputs from party workers

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, August 29

The elections to the Panchayati Raj institutions are yet to be announced but the BJP has decided to hold a series of meetings of its 4,000 Shakti Kendras (a group of 10 poll booths consisting of 25 workers) across the state from September 1 to 8 to discuss the poll strategy and names of winnable candidates.

To chalk out plan Since the panchayat elections are round the corner, the meeting aims at chalking out a plan to discuss poll-related issues in detail with party workers to get their feedback on contesting the elections. — Shamsher Kharak, State media co-incharge

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of party office-bearers from five districts— Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonepat, Mahendragarh and Rewari — held here on Monday. The meeting was presided over by BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar while former ministers — Ram Bilas Sharma, Manish Grover and Kavita Jain— and the MLA from Rai (Sonepat), Mohan Lal Badoli, were also present on the occasion.

“Since the panchayat elections are round the corner, so the meeting aims at chalking out a plan to discuss the poll-related issues in detail with the party workers to get their feedback and suggestions on contesting the elections efficiently. Our party has 4,000 Shakti Kendras and one lakh workers are associated with it,” said Shamsher Kharak, state media co-incharge of the BJP.

Kharak maintained, the meeting of Shakti Kendras would be organised simultaneously in every district as per schedule. The office-bearers at the village level would participate in it to present their views about the prevailing situation, poll strategy and winnable prospective candidates for the gram panchayat and zila parishad poll. The elections are likely to be held next month, he added.

Om Prakash Dhankar, state president, BJP, said besides the panchayat elections, the party workers would also discuss the expansion of organisational structure such as “panna pramukh (incharge of one page of voter list)” and beneficiaries of government schemes at the meeting.

Earlier, Dhankar while speaking at the meeting said the party’s election committee would take a final call on contesting the panchayat poll on the party symbol but the workers should focus on appointing new “Panna Pramukh” for strengthening the party cadre. “Panna Pramukh” is most important for the party so their appointment should be made at every booth in every district at the earliest,” he added.

#Mahendragarh #Rewari #sonepat