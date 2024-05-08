BJP govt derailed Haryana’s development: Deepender Hooda

Rohtak, May 7
Coming down heavily on the BJP, Congress candidate and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said the BJP government had derailed the state’s development and left the people suffering with poor law and order, contaminated water, dilapidated roads and bad governance. “Seeing the huge resentment against the state government, the BJP had changed the face of the government just before the Lok Sabha elections in a bid to mislead the public but the change of guard will not work as the people have made up their mind to oust the BJP from power in coming elections,” he said.
He addressed meetings in Dahkora, Rohad, Asanda, Bhaproda, Kharhar, Matan Silothi, Dabodha, Dulhera, Kharman, Chhudani, Rewari Kheda, Chhara, Mehrana, Chamanpura, Dujana villages of Jhajjar district and appealed the villagers to vote in favour of the Congress.
He said during the Congress tenure, bypasses were built at 17 places, including Jhajjar, Badli, Bahadurgarh, Meham, Kosli, Rohtak, Kalanaur and Sampla while bypasses of Chhuchhakwas, Matan, Subana and Beri were approved by the NCR Planning Board but in 10 years, the BJP government could not even get four approved bypasses built.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14
Army jawan held for demanding Rs 2.5 crore from Sena (UBT) leader to manipulate EVMs
The accused is a resident of Pathardi in Maharashtra’s Ahmed...