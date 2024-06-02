BJP govt indulged in job scams, neglected youth, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

Following the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision on the Common Eligibility Test (CET), Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today accused the BJP government of perpetually indugling in recruitment scams and neglecting the youth.

He said, “The court’s ruling has laid bare the flaws in the recruitment rules of the BJP government, which has resulted in repeated legal challenges and excuses to delay hiring,” He added that the BJP had consistently failed to create a fair and effective recruitment process, leaving millions of unemployed youth in a limbo.

Hooda claimed that for the past four years, the BJP had misled young job seekers with the CET. “Initially, all recruitments were stalled under the guise of introduction of the CET. Then, the government intentionally introduced flawed rules, which it could not even defend in court. This has caused immense sufferings to the youth,” he alleged.

Hooda pointed towards numerous irregularities, including repeated question paper leak and delay in the CET results, and said that these issues were part of a deliberate strategy to sabotage the recruitment process. “The government actions show a clear intent to delay and eventually cancel recruitments, causing undue hardships to young candidates,” he alleged.

The former Chief Minister also accused the BJP of trying to dismantle the system of government jobs altogether. “Through policies that undermine merit and reservation and by pushing for recruitment via the Kaushal Nigam, the BJP aims to exploit the educated youth with low salaries,” he added.

Hooda urged job aspirants not to lose hope and promised them that the future Congress government would address these issues. “The Congress is committed to eradicating corruption in recruitments and implementing a transparent, merit-based and timely recruitment process,” he said. The Congress’ manifesto included a recruitment law aimed at filling over two lakh posts, he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhupinder Hooda #BJP