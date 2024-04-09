BJP grassroots workers reach out to electorate in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 8

After announcing its candidates, the BJP has started working at the grassroots to reach out to each voter through its organisational structure, which include ‘panna pramukh’ (in-charge of one page of voter list), ‘tridev’, ‘shakti kendra’ conveners, booth samitis, ‘mandal pramukh’, ‘mandal sehpramukh’, and other office-bearers of the district and six morchas and others in the district.

Even Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar are holding meetings with party workers, exhorting them to expedite the public outreach programme.

Yoginder Rana, district president, said nearly 21,000 ‘panna pramukh,’ including former CM Manohar Lal Khattar in the district, have been working at the grassroots to ensure the victory of the party for both Lok Sabha elections and Karnal Assembly byelections. “We are well prepared for both the elections and we are holding meetings with each and every voter to ensure a record victory of Manohar Lal Khattar for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat and of Nayab Singh Saini for the Karnal Assembly byelections,” said Rana, adding that the office-bearers are the strength of the BJP.

Former Mayor Renu Bala Gupta said that each and every office-bearer has been holding meetings with the people to highlight the development works done by the Union and the state governments under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and CM Nayab Singh Saini.

Jagmohan Anand, ex-media adviser to the former CM Khattar, said, “We have well organised organisational structure, while the Congress does not have a district body. Our organisational structure and discipline is our strength,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders claimed that the organisational structure is only on paper, nothing on ground.

Sumita Singh, senior Congress leader and former MLA, said Congress workers and leaders had been working tirelessly and silently, which would result in the victory in both the Lok Sabha poll and Karnal Assembly by-elections. “The organisational structure of the BJP is only on papers, nothing can be seen on the ground,” she added.

Virender Rathore, national secretary, AICC, said the Congress was a mass-based party and the BJP did not have a strong organisational structure. “If it is then why the turncoats have been fielded in the Lok Sabha elections by the BJP. They have to import candidates from the Congress. If it was on the ground, then why did the poll percentage decline in the last Assembly elections from Karnal when the former CM was contesting as an MLA from this seat in 2019,” he added.

