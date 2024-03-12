 BJP has accepted defeat by changing CM: Hooda : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • BJP has accepted defeat by changing CM: Hooda

BJP has accepted defeat by changing CM: Hooda

He demands President’s rule in Haryana.

BJP has accepted defeat by changing CM: Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said BJP and JJP has accepted defeat even before the elections, by breaking the alliance and changing the chief minister. He alleges that there is an agreement between the two parties and alliance has been broken to divide anti-government votes.

“It is clear from this decision that a failed coalition government was running in the state, which had completely disillusioned the people. Therefore, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister had to be changed just before the elections. By doing this BJP is trying to divert attention from the failures of nine and a half years. The BJP has no moral right to remain in power in the state. Assembly elections should be conducted by immediately imposing the President's rule in the state,” Hooda said.

He said the BJP-JJP alliance was not for any policy or public interest. “Both of them had arrived in the alliance to enjoy the pleasures of power. Today, both parties have broken the alliance under an agreement. They will create the drama of fighting separately, to divide the anti-government votes in the elections,” he added.

Hooda said he had said this in public forums even before the 2019 assembly elections. “During the election campaign, I had told people that both BJP and JJP are in collusion and are creating drama of opposing each other just to divide Congress votes. Ultimately that is what happened, and JJP sat in the lap of the government against which the people of Haryana had voted. After running a government that betrayed public trust for more than four years, BJP-JJP will again separate and go among the public and try to mislead them,” he said.

Hooda said the people of Haryana have now understood this game of collusion, and this strategy is not going to work again. “This time in the elections, the public will take revenge of the betrayal by BJP-JJP in 2019. People still remember how the BJP-JJP government lathi-charged farmers and fired tear gas shells at them. Seven hundred and fifty farmers were martyred during the movement. But JJP never spoke for farmers. The daughters who brought glory to the country continued protesting on the streets of Delhi, but JJP always stood firmly with the accused,” he pointed out.

“Even when the government beat the sarpanches, sanitation workers and employees with sticks, JJP continued to celebrate coming to power. Both BJP and JJP had equal participation in taking away the reservation of the OBC category by reducing the creamy layer income limit from Rs 8 lakh to 6 lakh. Similarly, the JJP was also party to the decision to reduce the condition of Haryana domicile from 15 years to 5 years, which opened the way for providing employment that should have gone to the local youth of Haryana, to the people of other states,” he stated.

“Apart from this, innumerable scams took place during this government in liquor, registry, paddy purchase, crop insurance, Ayushman, Municipal Corporation, and cleanliness scheme. JJP is equally responsible for this also,” he said.

“JJP has played an equal role in making Haryana number one in unemployment, crime, drugs, corruption, inflation and misgovernance. Overall, JJP has lost the right to atone and apologise to the public for the damage it has caused to the state in collaboration with BJP,” he added.

Hooda said that by changing the leadership, cabinet and allies, BJP has accepted that a wave of change is sweeping in Haryana.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhupinder Hooda #BJP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs in Delhi

2
India

SBI submits electoral bonds' details to Election Commission

3
Haryana

Anil Vij skips Nayab Saini's oath-taking event; his name was on list of ministers, says Khattar

4
Chandigarh

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

5
Trending

Video: Out on 6-hour parole for his wedding, gangster Kala Jathedi ties knot with Anuradha Choudhary

6
Haryana

Upstaged, ‘kingmaker’ JJP faces uphill battle in Haryana

7
India

Congress announces second list for Lok Sabha poll; Nakul Nath to contest from Chhindwara, Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat

8
Haryana

New Haryana CM Nayab Saini asks governor to convene assembly session on Wednesday to prove majority

9
Himachal

Supreme Court defers hearing on disqualified rebel Himachal Congress MLAs to March 18

10
Entertainment

‘One love’: Diljit Dosanjh vibes with tribal women in Kinnaur, watch him embrace the local traditions with a dash of swag

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Haryana Assembly session to prove govt’s majority gets under way

Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote

First of all, obituary references are taken up

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, rail rook protests

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests

To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...

Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being kidnapped’

Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’

Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...

Biden clinches nomination, bruising presidential rematch with Trump looms

Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms

It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...


Cities

View All

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Amritsar MC Commissioner pays visit to Ram Bagh, okays funds for revamp

Registration for e-rickshaws begins in Amritsar

Lack of warning signs at road construction projects a threat to commuters’ lives in Amritsar

Amritsar: Ministerial staff burn copies of Budget for ignoring them

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution passed by Chandigarh MC House

Three held for robbing cash collector of Rs 11 lakh near Elante mall in Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at music firm owners in Mohali

Gang of bike thieves busted in Mohali

2 more arrested in Mohali firing case

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

7 held for supplying spurious ‘life-saving’ cancer medicines

Rooftop solar plants to be set up on 645 govt, MC buildings

Borewell victim was trying to flee after committing theft: Police

Gangster ties knot with ‘Madam Minz’ amid heavy security

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Improvement Trust fined for failing to give possession of plot

Illegal mining in villages: 12 suspects held, 14 cases registered, claim police

Migrant woman found murdered

Jalandhar Admn all set for smooth conduct of LS elections: DC

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

Sensor-based smart traffic lights to come up at 42 main junctions in Ludhiana

Govt college official booked for sexually harassing asst professor

A first: Locomotor disabled students get motorised wheelchairs in Punjab

MCH expansion work to miss another deadline

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Orientation programme at Lakshmi Bai Institute

Ex-servicemen lash out at Centre for not conceding their demands