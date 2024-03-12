BJP has accepted defeat by changing CM: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said BJP and JJP has accepted defeat even before the elections, by breaking the alliance and changing the chief minister. He alleges that there is an agreement between the two parties and alliance has been broken to divide anti-government votes.

“It is clear from this decision that a failed coalition government was running in the state, which had completely disillusioned the people. Therefore, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister had to be changed just before the elections. By doing this BJP is trying to divert attention from the failures of nine and a half years. The BJP has no moral right to remain in power in the state. Assembly elections should be conducted by immediately imposing the President's rule in the state,” Hooda said.

He said the BJP-JJP alliance was not for any policy or public interest. “Both of them had arrived in the alliance to enjoy the pleasures of power. Today, both parties have broken the alliance under an agreement. They will create the drama of fighting separately, to divide the anti-government votes in the elections,” he added.

Hooda said he had said this in public forums even before the 2019 assembly elections. “During the election campaign, I had told people that both BJP and JJP are in collusion and are creating drama of opposing each other just to divide Congress votes. Ultimately that is what happened, and JJP sat in the lap of the government against which the people of Haryana had voted. After running a government that betrayed public trust for more than four years, BJP-JJP will again separate and go among the public and try to mislead them,” he said.

Hooda said the people of Haryana have now understood this game of collusion, and this strategy is not going to work again. “This time in the elections, the public will take revenge of the betrayal by BJP-JJP in 2019. People still remember how the BJP-JJP government lathi-charged farmers and fired tear gas shells at them. Seven hundred and fifty farmers were martyred during the movement. But JJP never spoke for farmers. The daughters who brought glory to the country continued protesting on the streets of Delhi, but JJP always stood firmly with the accused,” he pointed out.

“Even when the government beat the sarpanches, sanitation workers and employees with sticks, JJP continued to celebrate coming to power. Both BJP and JJP had equal participation in taking away the reservation of the OBC category by reducing the creamy layer income limit from Rs 8 lakh to 6 lakh. Similarly, the JJP was also party to the decision to reduce the condition of Haryana domicile from 15 years to 5 years, which opened the way for providing employment that should have gone to the local youth of Haryana, to the people of other states,” he stated.

“Apart from this, innumerable scams took place during this government in liquor, registry, paddy purchase, crop insurance, Ayushman, Municipal Corporation, and cleanliness scheme. JJP is equally responsible for this also,” he said.

“JJP has played an equal role in making Haryana number one in unemployment, crime, drugs, corruption, inflation and misgovernance. Overall, JJP has lost the right to atone and apologise to the public for the damage it has caused to the state in collaboration with BJP,” he added.

Hooda said that by changing the leadership, cabinet and allies, BJP has accepted that a wave of change is sweeping in Haryana.

