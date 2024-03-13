BJP has accepted defeat by changing Haryana CM: Bhupinder Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said the BJP and the JJP have accepted defeat even before the elections by breaking the alliance and changing the Chief Minister. He alleged there was an agreement between the two parties and the alliance had been broken to divide anti-government votes.

BJP has no moral right to continue A failed coalition government was running in the state. The CM and the Deputy CM had to be changed just before the elections. The BJP has no moral right to remain in power in the state. — Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Former CM

“It is clear from this decision that a failed coalition government was running in the state, which had completely disillusioned the people. Therefore, the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister had to be changed just before the elections. By doing this, the BJP is trying to divert attention from the failures of nine and a half years. The BJP has no moral right to remain in power in the state. The Assembly elections should be conducted immediately by imposing the President’s rule in the state,” Hooda said.

He said the BJP-JJP alliance was not for any policy or public interest. “Both of them had formed the alliance to enjoy power. Today, both parties have broken the alliance under an agreement. They will create the drama of fighting separately to divide the anti-government votes in the elections,” he added. Hooda said he had said this in public forums even before the 2019 Assembly elections. Hooda said the people of Haryana had now understood this game of collusion and this strategy won’t work again.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhupinder Hooda #BJP