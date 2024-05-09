BJP has accepted defeat in Sonepat, claims Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, May 8

A former CM, Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed the BJP had accepted its defeat at the Sonepat Lok Sabha seat as soon as the name of Congress candidate Pandit Satpal Brahmachari was announced.

“It seems that BJP is now just completing the formalities of contesting elections because all communities have united and decided to make Brahmachari win,” Hooda said while addressing election meetings in Gohana, Kharkhoda and Murthal on Wednesday. He appealed to people to vote for Brahmachari.

Addressing the gathering, Hooda said the BJP did not have a single public-friendly promise in its manifesto. He said the public had lost confidence in BJP’s election announcements, following which BJP leaders always talked about Congress’ manifesto instead of their own.

“The BJP leaders are spreading lies about the Congress manifesto, while the news has now reached the masses that Congress has announced 30 lakh permanent jobs in the Central Government, guarantee of MSP, guarantee of one-year apprenticeship to educated youth, etc,” he said.

Encouraged by the support of people, Brahmachari said Congress’ victory was certain. “The Congress has announced to provide 2 lakh separate jobs in the state. Apart from this, promises such as Rs 6,000 pension for elderly, OPS benefit to employees, provision of gas cylinders at Rs 500 for every housewife and 300 units of free electricity are being made by the Congress while the BJP neither has any plans for the future, nor any report card of its past work,” he said.

