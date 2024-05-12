 BJP has failed to fulfil promises in last 10 years: Abhay Chautala : The Tribune India

INLD leader Abhay Chautala and farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni at a public meeting in Shahabad.



Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 11

INLD leader and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency candidate Abhay Chautala today said before giving new guarantees to the country, the BJP should disclose how many promises made by it had been fulfilled over the last 10 years.

Addressing a public gathering in Shahabad, Abhay Chautala said, “The BJP has failed to fulfil its promises made over the last 10 years. The BJP is seeking votes in the name of ‘Modi ki guarantee’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’, but the party is not sharing the roadmap of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ and also not telling about the guarantees Modi is giving. If the BJP had good intentions, it would have fulfilled the promises made to the people of this country and taken some good decisions to help the country move forward.”

He slammed the BJP over the Agniveer scheme, unemployment, black money and the MSP.

Abhay said, “All sections of society are unhappy with the policies of the BJP. Unemployment, drug menace, inflation and corruption are on the rise. The candidates of the BJP and INDIA bloc are businessmen and their objective is to expand their businesses by becoming the MP. People are ready to bring a change. You should learn to identify your own people and strangers. I have always raised your voice in the Haryana Assembly and I will strongly raise the voice in the Lok Sabha too.”

Sanyukt Sangharsh Party president Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “The richest one per cent people are holding over 40 per cent wealth of the country and still the loans of these people get waived. They have the power of money and politics. While the government has focused on preparing policies in the favour of corporate houses, the farmers are struggling to get minimum support price for their produce.”

“The government fixes the MSP and when the farmers ask the government to procure its produce on the MSP, the government cane-charges the farmers. There is a need to show the power of vote. Not only the BJP but the Congress also failed to give the MSP to the farmers. We should work together and support Abhay Chautala in the Lok Sabha elections. If Abhay Chautala wins, it will send a message in the country that the farmers are now politically awakened and the governments will start forming policies in favour of the farmers,” he added.

