BJP has misconception, but AAP will not bow or break: Bhagwant Mann

Kurukshetra, April 8

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today lashed out at the BJP and said the saffron party had a misconception that it could wipe out the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by arresting Arvind Kejriwal.

He said this while addressing a gathering after holding a roadshow from Jat Dharmashala to the old bus stand in support of the INDIA bloc candidate and AAP state chief, Sushil Gupta, in Kurukshetra on Monday evening.

Mann said, “The country’s democracy is in danger. The BJP has a misconception that it can wipe out the Aam Aadmi Party by keeping Kejriwal in jail. You can keep him in the jail, but how will you confine his ideology? Though he is imprisoned, his heart is here with us. He has changed the nation’s politics. He left his job and took a stand to save the country’s democracy.”

“Today the democracy is in danger, our Constitution is in danger and we have to save it and our democracy. AAP leaders have been put in jail. The BJP thinks that it can get away with it. But we are not those who will fear, bow or break. The country belongs to 140 crore people. I am grateful to you for showering your blessings on us. I know that you have made your mind and you will teach a lesson to the BJP in the upcoming elections”, he added.

Congress leader Ashok Arora said, “The AAP has fielded a good and strong candidate. We assure you that we will work together and make sure that the candidates of the INDIA bloc win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the poll.”

Candidate Sushil Gupta, party’s vice-president Anurag Dhanda and several other AAP leaders were also present on this occasion.

