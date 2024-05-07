BJP has no roadmap for people, claims Hooda

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 6

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Udai Bhan accompanied party candidate Jai Prakash during the filing of nomination papers here today.

Interacting with the media, Hooda claimed that the BJP would be reduced by half in the northern states and wiped out in southern states.

Addressing party workers, he said victory in the Lok Sabha poll would pave the way for the return of the party in power in Haryana. He claimed that there was anger among the public towards the BJP. He said the BJP had failed in governance and had nothing to showcase before people. “The BJP has no roadmap for the people whereas the Congress is seeking votes on the guarantees given in its manifesto and in the name of development works during its previous terms,” he said. “The Congress promises over 2 lakh youth in Haryana and farmers will be given guarantee of MSP and freedom from debt,”

he said.

Udai Bhan alleged that this time the fight was not just for elections, but to save the Constitution and the country.

Jai Prakash said all Congressmen would have to work at the grassroots level with readiness until May 25. “The BJP wants to end reservation and the rights of Dalits, backward people and the poor. All communities will have to unite. Unity, solidarity and brotherhood is the mantra of Congress victory,” he stated.

