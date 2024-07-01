 BJP has turned Haryana into a crime state, alleges Hooda : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • BJP has turned Haryana into a crime state, alleges Hooda

BJP has turned Haryana into a crime state, alleges Hooda

BJP has turned Haryana into a crime state, alleges Hooda

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Narnaul on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 30

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the Congress has started a mission to completely clean out the BJP from the state after reducing the BJP to half in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said not a single leader and worker of Congress would sit at home until this mission is complete. Public outreach and struggle on people’s issues are our agenda for the next three months.

Promises Rs 6,000 pension for elderly

When the Congress government is formed, every elderly person will be given pension of Rs 6,000. Employees will get the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme. To give relief to the public from inflation, 300 units of free electricity would be given and gas cylinders would be given for Rs 500. —Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Former CM

Hooda on Sunday reached Narnaul to thank party workers at a workers’ meeting. A huge number of party workers were present along with Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan and Lok Sabha candidate Rao Dan Singh.

The workers announced in one voice that whatever was left incomplete in the Lok Sabha elections would be completed in the Assembly elections, and this time, Congress would win all the nine seats of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Taking a dig at the BJP, former CM Hooda said that the BJP has ignored the Ahirwal region for the past 10 years. “The BJP has ignored the demands of the area on every issue from development to water. Despite BJP government in the country and the state, and the decision of the Supreme Court, the BJP did not take a single step forward to bring SYL water,” he said.

The former Chief Minister said the BJP has turned Haryana from number one in development into a crime state. “Miscreants have become so fearless that they demand ransom from whoever they want, and shoot anyone they want. Incidents like theft, loot, robbery, ransom, murder and rape have become part of the daily routine of the people. That is why the public wants to end this reign of fear,” he alleged.

“This time, all communities have decided to bring a Congress government in the state. Now, Congress workers have to go to the people and tell them what work will be done when the party forms the government,” he said.

Hooda announced that when the Congress government is formed, every elderly person would be given pension of Rs 6,000. “Employees will get the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme. To give relief to the public from inflation, 300 units of free electricity would be given and gas cylinders would be given for Rs 500. The BJP has pushed the youth of the state into the darkness of unemployment and recruitment scams. To get them back on their feet, permanent recruitments will be done on more than 2 lakh vacant posts,” he promised.

“To give full benefit of reservation to the backward class, the limit of creamy layer will be increased from Rs 8 to 10 lakh. The BJP had reduced the limit from Rs 8 lakh to 6 lakh, due to which the reservation of OBC class almost ended,” he pointed out.

State president Udai Bhan claimed BJP’s defeat in the election is certain. “The BJP has also realises this and this is why it is making many fake announcements, and copying the announcements of Congress. But the public knows very well that the BJP does not fulfil any of its promises, and people will not fall into the trap of the BJP,” he stated. The Haryana Congress chief said the BJP has always cheated Ahirwal by taking votes from it.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhupinder Hooda #BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Panipat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Jay Shah announces Rs 125 crore prize money for Team India

2
India

3 new criminal laws to come into effect from Monday

3
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja also retires from T20 Internationals

4
Punjab

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

5
India

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi for endorsing Araku coffee

6
Sports

After winning T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma tastes soil of Kensington Oval pitch

7
India

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Army chief

8
Sports

PM Modi dials Team India after T20 World Cup win; thanks Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket

9
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

10
J & K

Reasi bus terror attack: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws

IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws

Three new criminal laws come into effect today

Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief’s priorities

Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s priorities

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge

SAD rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents

Shiromani Akali Dal rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents

To meet Takht Jathedar today | Rue pardon to dera chief

~70L goes down the drain as 3rd ‘repaired’ Muktsar pond gives way

Rs 70L goes down the drain as 3rd ‘repaired’ Muktsar pond gives way

Day after T20 triumph, ~125 cr for Rohit’s men

Day after T20 triumph, Rs 125 cr for Rohit Sharma’s men


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police arrest 6 drug peddlers with 1 kg heroin, Rs 5 lakh

Amritsar Police arrest 6 drug peddlers with 1 kg heroin, Rs 5 lakh

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

Amritsar MC’s waste mgmt plan hits roadblock as garbage collection remains inconsistent

Health Department gears up to tackle mosquito-borne diseases

Amritsar’s cybercrime police station registers first case of Rs 1.58 cr fraud

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market

Driest June in 12 years, hottest in over 14 years

2,267 notices, 365 challans for water wastage

Chandigarh cops all set for new criminal laws

Chandigarh Administration may ban e-rickshaws on Madhya, Dakshin Marg

Heavy rain alert: City mobilises pumps, super-sucker machines

Heavy rain alert: City mobilises pumps, super-sucker machines

Okhla underpass closed for traffic due to waterlogging

Minister inspects rain-damaged pump house at Chandrawal plant

Wrong lane driving violations in national capital up 252%

Metro expansion: Over 50% work on 3 corridors finished

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

17-year-old boy stopped from using cell phone, ends life

Stakes high for AAP, Congress in Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Four killed as car, truck collide head-on

2 hurt in clash over old enmity

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

MP slams govt for poor law & order

MC fails to set up vending zones, vendors bear brunt

MC collects Rs 13 cr property tax in 1st quarter, 9% of Rs 140-crore target

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

District unit of SAD expresses solidarity with Badal leadership

DBU student Ankit wins silver in wrestling at Asian championship

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer