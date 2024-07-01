BJP has turned Haryana into a crime state, alleges Hooda

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 30

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the Congress has started a mission to completely clean out the BJP from the state after reducing the BJP to half in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said not a single leader and worker of Congress would sit at home until this mission is complete. Public outreach and struggle on people’s issues are our agenda for the next three months.

Promises Rs 6,000 pension for elderly When the Congress government is formed, every elderly person will be given pension of Rs 6,000. Employees will get the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme. To give relief to the public from inflation, 300 units of free electricity would be given and gas cylinders would be given for Rs 500. —Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Former CM

Hooda on Sunday reached Narnaul to thank party workers at a workers’ meeting. A huge number of party workers were present along with Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan and Lok Sabha candidate Rao Dan Singh.

The workers announced in one voice that whatever was left incomplete in the Lok Sabha elections would be completed in the Assembly elections, and this time, Congress would win all the nine seats of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Taking a dig at the BJP, former CM Hooda said that the BJP has ignored the Ahirwal region for the past 10 years. “The BJP has ignored the demands of the area on every issue from development to water. Despite BJP government in the country and the state, and the decision of the Supreme Court, the BJP did not take a single step forward to bring SYL water,” he said.

The former Chief Minister said the BJP has turned Haryana from number one in development into a crime state. “Miscreants have become so fearless that they demand ransom from whoever they want, and shoot anyone they want. Incidents like theft, loot, robbery, ransom, murder and rape have become part of the daily routine of the people. That is why the public wants to end this reign of fear,” he alleged.

“This time, all communities have decided to bring a Congress government in the state. Now, Congress workers have to go to the people and tell them what work will be done when the party forms the government,” he said.

Hooda announced that when the Congress government is formed, every elderly person would be given pension of Rs 6,000. “Employees will get the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme. To give relief to the public from inflation, 300 units of free electricity would be given and gas cylinders would be given for Rs 500. The BJP has pushed the youth of the state into the darkness of unemployment and recruitment scams. To get them back on their feet, permanent recruitments will be done on more than 2 lakh vacant posts,” he promised.

“To give full benefit of reservation to the backward class, the limit of creamy layer will be increased from Rs 8 to 10 lakh. The BJP had reduced the limit from Rs 8 lakh to 6 lakh, due to which the reservation of OBC class almost ended,” he pointed out.

State president Udai Bhan claimed BJP’s defeat in the election is certain. “The BJP has also realises this and this is why it is making many fake announcements, and copying the announcements of Congress. But the public knows very well that the BJP does not fulfil any of its promises, and people will not fall into the trap of the BJP,” he stated. The Haryana Congress chief said the BJP has always cheated Ahirwal by taking votes from it.

