BJP inaugurated Ram Temple in a rush: Shaktisinh Gohil

Chandigarh, May 15

Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil mimicked PM Narendra Modi while narrating his ‘jumlas’ on bringing black money from abroad, depositing Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s accounts, and doubling farmers’ income.

At a press conference today, Gohil said Modi had followed his Gujarat model of raising conflict rather than resolving issues through dialogue at the Centre, and with agitating farmers of Haryana and Punjab.

Gohil was Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Legislative Assembly from 2007 to 2012. Claiming that the Congress would perform better in his home state, he talked about Rajput unrest against the saffron party, which was triggered by Union minister Parshottam Rupala’s comments against Kshatriyas.

Playing a video of the Shankaracharya voicing his concern over ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals, Gohil claimed that Ram Temple was inaugurated without being completed to gain votes.

He said Modi had assured MSP guarantee to farmers in the manifesto. “Farmers are protesting for MSP. Over 750 farmers have been martyred in this demonstration. However, the government is increasing the prices of fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides.”

