BJP is ‘new Congress’, alleges Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala stepped up attack on his former ally BJP, terming it as ‘new Congress’. Chautala said of the 10 Lok Sabha candidates of the saffron party, six were former Congressmen. The JJP would field strong candidates on all 10 LS seats, he asserted.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Dushyant Chautala #Lok Sabha