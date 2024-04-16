BJP is ‘new Congress’, alleges Dushyant Chautala

Chandigarh: Former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala stepped up attack on his former ally BJP, terming it as ‘new Congress’. Chautala said of the 10 Lok Sabha candidates of the saffron party, six were former Congressmen. The JJP would field strong candidates on all 10 LS seats, he asserted.
