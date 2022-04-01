BJP-JJP alliance, AAP to contest civic poll on party symbol

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, March 31

After a lull on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, political scene is set to hot up in Haryana ahead of the forthcoming municipal elections, expected to be held in April/May this year.

While the BJP-JJP and AAP will fight the elections to 41 municipal corporations, municipal councils and municipal committees on party symbols, the main Opposition, Congress, will contest only the municipal corporation elections on the party symbol. The Congress is yet to take a call on fighting municipal council and municipal committee elections on party symbol.

OP Dhankar, state BJP president, asserted that the party had already taken a lead in poll preparations with a series of meetings of its frontal organisations being held across the state. “We are fully geared up for the crucial MC poll as and when the schedule is announced by the State Election Commission,” Dhankar stated.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged that the people were ready to teach the coalition government a lesson due to its anti-people policies. “The MC poll results will be the beginning of the end of the coalition government ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections,” Hooda asserted.

However, observers felt that after its stupendous success in Punjab, AAP’s foray in the election scene on party symbol would be keenly watched by the party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s home state.

Rajya Sabha member and AAP Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta had already gone on record stating that the party would fight the MC elections on its own party symbol. In fact, AAP had already announced observers for 31 municipal bodies to gear up the party cadre for the poll.

BJP top brass to meet on April 2

The BJP top brass, including general secretary BL Santosh, vice-president Saudan Singh, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP chief OP Dhankar, besides Cabinet ministers, MPs and MLAs, will hold five meetings in Chandigarh on April 2 to discuss organisational matters. The strategy for the MC poll is also on the agenda.

