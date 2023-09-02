BJP-JJP govt anti-poor: Abhay

Tribune News Service

Ambala: Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala on Friday said while the rich were getting pensions, the government has stopped the pension of poor people in Haryana. He was addressing a gathering during his Parivartan Padyatra in Ambala. During the yatra, Abhay interacted with farmers and enquired about the crop loss due to floods. The INLD is holding a Parivartan yatra in the state and Friday was the 179th day of the yatra. TNS

4 snatchers arrested

Yamunanagar: A team of the Buria police station of Yamunanagar district has arrested four snatchers. Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesperson, said the accused had been identified as Dhramendra Kumar, alias Pahadi, Jitendra Giri, alias Jaggu, Jodhi and Monu, alias Lilla, all residents of Gulab Nagar, Jagadhri. He said the accused were produced before a court in Jagadhri on Friday, where they were sent to judicial custody. TNS

LTC block year extended

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has extended the block year 2020-2023 for leave travel concession (LTC), allowing the state government employees/pensioners to visit their hometown and any place in India by one year. A letter to this effect was issued on Friday by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal. Now, the block year 2020-2023 has been extended until December 31, 2024. TNS

18 kg ganja seized, 3 held

Sonepat: The police have arrested three youths and seized 18 kg of ganja from their possession. The accused have been identified as Aadil, Daanish and Sharik of Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused were produced in court today and sent to seven-day police remand.

