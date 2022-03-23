BJP-JJP govt makes empty promises: Ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said the BJP-JJP government believed in making only false announcements. “In every Budget, the government makes new announcements thinking that these promises do not have to be fulfilled and this includes the announcement of setting up medical colleges in every district.”

Inflated budget This government has presented an inflated Budget to divert attention from reality so that people feel better, but the latter have understood this reality. Contrary to announcement by the government every time, the Budget allocation for different works is later reduced to a fraction of what was announced. Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ex-CM

Addressing a press conference today, Hooda said the present government had not done any work except pushing the state into a debt crisis.

“The state is buried under a debt of about Rs 3 lakh crore due to the actions of this government. The situation has become such that the government has to take loans even for routine works and repaying the debt. Despite this, the government has made big announcements in the Budget. The government has neither the money nor the intention to fulfil those,” he said.

“This government has presented an inflated Budget to divert attention from reality so that people feel better, but people have understood this reality. Contrary to the announcement by the government every time, the Budget allocation for different works is later reduced to a fraction of what was announced in the Budget,” he said. Giving the example of investment, he said the government has set a target of investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in the Budget, whereas last year’s figures show that only Rs 1,600 crore has been invested in the state in the whole year. In such a situation, it will take more than 50 years to achieve the target of Rs 1 lakh crore investment,” he said.

Hooda said that every section, including farmers, labourers, employees, small traders, unemployed, is disappointed with this Budget. “This Budget will prove to be a failure in dealing with challenges like highest unemployment, record inflation, economic slowdown, dilapidated condition of the economy,” he said.

