BJP-JJP govt’s countdown to begin on Nov 6: Deepender Hooda

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 26

Congress’s Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda today alleged that the eight-year BJP rule in Haryana has ruined the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Balsamand village in the Adampur Assembly segment, Hooda said the people were suffering due to unemployment, inflation, rising crime and widespread corruption under this government.

“Every section of the society, including farmers, employees, women, Asha workers, anganwari workers, MGNREGA workers, sanitation staff, youth, sportsmen, elderly and children are forced to agitate. The people of Adampur will, however, pave the way for the exit of this government in the next elections,” he claimed. The countdown of the BJP-JJP government would start with the counting of votes for the Adampur byelection on November 6.

