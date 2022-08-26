BJP-JJP regime closed 5,000 schools: Bhupinder Hooda

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, August 26
Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that the BJP-JJP Government in Haryana was closing down schools and abolishing teachers’ posts instead of opening new schools and recruiting teachers.
He maintained that the present regime had closed down nearly 5,000 schools and abolished English and science stream subjects from hundreds of schools.
“More than 38,000 posts of teachers are lying vacant at government schools across the state. In the last eight years, the government did not make a single recruitment of JBT,” he said while talking to newsmen here today.
Refuting a statement of the Education Minister, Hooda asserted that schools were not closed but upgraded during the Congress regime.
Replying to a question on BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s death, Hooda demanded a CBI inquiry into the case.
“This is a serious matter. Many questions have been raised by Sonali’s family members. The government should get a CBI inquiry done to address their concerns,” he added.
