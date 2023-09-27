BJP-JJP’s anti-Haryana mentality clear from HCS results: Bhupinder Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today raised questions on the intentions of BJP-JJP regarding HCS Allied Services recruitment. He questioned as to how the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) could not find 100 eligible candidates for the recruitment in Haryana.

“How is it possible that the number of candidates who could not pass the examination is equal to the number of posts? That only 61 candidates passed the test for 100 posts raises a question mark on the recruitment process and the recruitment agency. The HPSC has deliberately made changes to the rules so that appointments are not made as per the total number of posts. Due to this, posts remain vacant,” he claimed.

Hooda added, “It is also clear that the changed rules are not in the interest of the candidates. The rules say candidates equal to three times the number of posts should be called for the interview. But in violation of this, instead of 300 candidates, only 61 were called for the interview.”

He said efforts were being made continuously by the HPSC to play with the future of the talented youth of Haryana and to appoint people from other states to higher posts. “Scams are continuously coming to light even in commission recruitments. Serious questions arise on the results of every recruitment. This is why Congress has raised this issue in the Assembly. Congress demands that the HPSC be dissolved immediately and a high-level inquiry be conducted into the irregularities and scams in the recruitment process,” he said.

#Bhupinder Hooda #BJP