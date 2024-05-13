BJP launches extensive outreach at booth level

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 12

The ruling BJP has launched an extensive outreach at the booth level for establishing direct contact with voters, conveying the party’s message and garnering support at the grassroots level.

Under this step, BJP leaders, including Karnal Lok Sabha candidate and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Karnal Assembly bypoll candidate and CM Nayab Singh Saini, canvassed door to door in various booths across the district and city, urging people to cast their votes in favour of the BJP on May 25.

As per the BJP leaders, the door-to-door campaigning not only facilitated direct communication, but also provided an opportunity for the leaders to listen to the grievances and aspirations of the people.

Carrying PM Narendra Modi’s message with them, both leaders visited different booths, interacting with residents and urging them to participate actively in the electoral process. They also charged the party cadre for the election.

During this campaign, Khattar visited various booths in all the five Assembly segments of the district. He visited booths at Ghoghriupur, Shahpur, Dabri, Uchana and Sultanpur villages while Saini reached out at booths situated in the different parts of the city, informing people about the achievements of the government, including transparency in recruitment by abolishing corruption. They also highlighted the inclusive development of the state without any discrimination.

“I visited different booths. People are responding positively. The BJP will receive the majority of votes. We will win all the 10 seats of Lok Sabha and one seat of Karnal Assembly segment,” said Khattar.

Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar claimed that the state government is totally safe. “Six MLAs of the JJP are with us. The Congress should show the number of MLAs before the Governor. They are hesitant to submit the list as they fear some of their 30 MLAs might not show up. If they have more MLAs, there will be a floor test in the Assembly. A floor test was conducted on March 13 and the next floor text can be held after six months. The Governor or Speaker will decide on it,” said Khattar.

He targeted Delhi CM Arvind Kerjiwal for his remarks that PM Modi is seeking votes for Amit Shah due to the age limit of 75 years in BJP for remaining at any post. Khattar said that there was no limit for the PM’s post.

On state Congress affairs’ incharge Deepak Babaria’s recent remark about BJP parading their MLAs, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that they have already won the floor test and let the Congress hold a parade of MLAs. “The Congress should hold the parade. We will win the vote of confidence again when necessary,” said Saini.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Karnal #Lok Sabha