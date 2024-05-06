BJP leader backs Congress nominee in Faridabad

Palwal, May 5
A former MLA and BJP leader Subhash Chaudhary today announced his support for Congress candidate for Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency Mahender Pratap Singh. Chaudhary announced this at a mahapanchayat held here.
Chaudhary, who had served as INLD MLA from Palwal between 2009 and 2014, said he was disappointed with performance and work of the BJP candidate from Faridabad constituency and this has made him withdraw his support.
Chaudhary, a prominent Gurjar community leader in the district, had joined the BJP a few years ago.
He became the third former MLA in the district to extend support to the Congress candidate. Earlier, Karan Dalal, a five-time MLA from Palwal, and Kehar Singh Rawat, a former MLA from Hathin segment in the district, had announced to support the Congress candidate. Congress candidate Singh, said since the Modi wave was over, the BJP had been left frustrated as the demand for a change getting stronger.
