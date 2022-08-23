Sonali Phogat had posted a video on Instagram sometime before her death; watch here

Chandigarh, August 23
BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat died of heart attack in Goa on Monday night. She was 41 years old.
Sonali Phogat posted a video on her Instagram account, which was perhaps sometime before her death. Also, she changed her profile picture on Twitter account at the same time.
In the video, she is seen covering her face with a pink dupatta and is acting on Mohammad Rafi’s song ‘Rukh se jara nikab to hata do mere hazoor...’
View this post on Instagram
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/luT3wtNkMA— Sonali Phogat (@sonaliphogatbjp) August 22, 2022
She along with some of her staff members had gone to Goa. She had contested the last Assembly election as BJP candidate from Adampur constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi, which she lost.
Kuldeep Bishnoi had gone to meet her at her residence last week after he joined the BJP.
Sonali Phogat, who was a participant of Bigg Boss 14, had once declared her feelings for Aly Goni.
Talking to ETimes, Sonali refuted rumours that her family is unhappy with her behaviour on Bigg Boss 14. “I have spoken to my daughter, my mother, father and my family and they are not upset or unhappy about anything. They don't find anything wrong in liking someone. They were not upset,” she said.
