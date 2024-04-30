BJP leaders intensify campaign

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 29

In a bid to strengthen their electoral stronghold, BJP leaders led by former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and CM Nayab Singh Saini are leaving no stone unturned in their mission to win Karnal Lok Sabha poll and Karnal Assembly byelection.

Khattar is set to kick off a road show from Tuesday in the Assandh Assembly segment, aiming to garner support of people, while Saini will hold a series of meetings in the city on the same day, mobilising voters.

Khattar has so far completed two rounds of meetings in all nine Assembly segments of the Karnal constituency, while Saini and his wife have covered all wards and villages. Ministers Aseem Goel and Mahipal Dhanda have also campaigned in the city for Khattar and Saini. Several other leaders are also campaigning. “Our party leaders and workers are working tirelessly and we will win both seats,” said Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan.

