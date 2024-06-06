BJP leaders review loss in Sonepat

Panipat, June 5
A day after the election results, the BJP leaders today reviewed the party's situation and reasons behind the defeat of Sonepat candidate Mohan Lal Badoli. He was defeated by 21,816 votes.
BJP's state general secretary (organisation) Phanindra Nath Sharma, general secretary Dr Archana Gupta, BJP MLA and Lok Sabha candidate Mohan Lal Badoli, BJP's district president Jasbeer Dodwa were among those present during the review meeting.
Phaninder Nath Sharma said the BJP lost the seat with a narrow margin, but the party workers worked hard to strengthen the organisation. He said if all workers work hard like this then the BJP would definitely form the government for the third time in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.
