BJP-LJP govt has failed on all fronts, says Deepender

Tribune News Service

Jind, March 24

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda alleged that both engines of the double-engine government had failed on all fronts.

Participating in several social programmes organised in Jind recently, Deepender Hooda said the BJP-JJP government had failed on all fronts and people were aspiring for a change. “The people of the state want change. The Assembly elections are just a year away. The wave of change is sweeping across the state,” he said.

Describing the resolution of ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign, Deepender said joining hands means connecting every brother of Haryana with the thread of love, connecting farmers with MSP guarantee, connecting the youth with employment, connect the employees with the old pension scheme and the elderly with the highest old age pension of Rs 6,000 in the country.