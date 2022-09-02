Gurugram BJP man Sukhbir Khatana gunned down in showroom

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 1

A local BJP leader and former vice-president of the market committee, Sohna, was gunned down by armed assailants at Raymonds showroom, located on Gurdwara Road near Sadar bazaar in broad daylight today. The son of the deceased, Anurag, alleged a relative and his companions’ involvement in the murder. On his complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Civil Lines police station.

The entire act was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the showroom and the police is taking its help to identify the accused. In the CCTV footage, the armed assailants were seen coming outside from the showroom after gunning down the victim. As per the footage, there were five assailants and they were wearing masks.

According to the police, the deceased is identified as Sukhbir Khatana, alias Sukhi, a resident of Rithauj village but was living in Maruti Kunj, Bhondsi. The incident happened around 3:20 pm when Sukhbir Khatana reached the Raymonds Showroom along with his friend Rajender in a car. They parked the car near the showroom and went inside to shop.

“Sukhbir bought some clothes and also made the payment through a card. Before they could leave the showroom, five armed men barged into the showroom and started firing at Sukhbir. All those at the shop and I somehow managed to escape. The accused then fled away and then the police was called”, Rajender, an eyewitness and friend of Sukhbir told The Tribune.

The police reached the spot led by the DCP, west, Deepak Saharan, and began examining the spot with the help of FSL and the police team. Critically injured Sukhbir Khatana was rushed to a nearby Aarvi Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Sources said Sukhbir Khatana was close to state CM Manohar Lal Khattar and was preparing to fight he zila parhsad elections from Sohna. According to the complaint filed by Anurag he alleged that his father’s brother-in-law Chaman and his companions had shot dead his father. He did not mention any reason of murder in his complaint, said the police.

An FIR has been registered against Chaman and others under various sections ofthe IPC at the Civil Lines police station. The postmortem will be conducted by tomorrow, said the police. “We have formed special teams, who are conducting raids in search of the accused. Most of the accused have been identified and they will be arrested at the earliest,” said the DCP.

