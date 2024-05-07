BJP misleading nation in the name of Viksit Bharat, says Chautala

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 6

INLD leader and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha Constituency candidate Abhay Chautala today said that the BJP has failed to fulfill its promises and now it has been again misleading the country by showing the dream of Viksit Bharat.

Addressing a public meeting at Morthala village, Abhay Chautala said “The people of this country want a change and the change will come in the Lok Sabha election. The country is going through a bad phase due to the wrong policies of the BJP, and all the sections of the society are unhappy. The BJP failed to fulfill its promises and now it has given the false slogan of 400 plus. It has been showing the dream of Viksit Bharat to mislead the people of this country. Instead of fulfilling the promises it made in 10 years, it gave all big government institutions to Ambani and Adani.”

“Modi should tell what happened to the promises of bringing back black money, giving 2 crore jobs every year, giving MSP to the farmers and doubling farmers income by 2022.

People of Haryana are being harassed in the name of property ID and family ID. Youngsters are forced to leave the country in the search of jobs. People of Haryana have decided to change the government. People should learn how to identify own people and strangers,” Chautala said.

He urged the voters to support him and vote for INLD in the election. He was accompanied by former MLA Sher Singh Barshami.

