BJP misled Sirsa people in name of development, says INLD’s Sandeep Lot

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 15

The INLD candidate for the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, Sandeep Lot, stated that Sirsa was lagging in development and the BJP was responsible for it. During the BJP government, there was no development in Sirsa, he said.

He said the foundation stone for a medical college was laid, but not a single brick was laid so far. The damaged roads of Sirsa depicted a picture of neglect. The people of Sirsa had elected BJP’s Sunita Duggal with great hope in the last election, but she did nothing for development, he alleged. Sandeep was addressing a street corner meeting at Subhash Chowk on Wednesday.

Addressing the people, Sandeep said not a single industry had been set up where youths could get employment. For four and half years, the BJP MP remained distant from the people of Sirsa. Now, once again, the BJP leaders were raising the hopes of the people. Lot said “Unemployment and corruption is at the peak in the state.”

Sandeep said the INLD followed the policies of Chaudhary Devi Lal and practiced development politics. Even in the past, when the INLD was in power in the state, Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala had ensured all-round development of Sirsa. Abhay Singh Chautala was the only MLA in the country who resigned from his position in support of the farmers’ movement. Therefore, if anyone could benefit the farmers and the working class, it was the INLD. He said if voted to power he would raise their voice in Parliament.

