BJP MP: AMRUT implementation flawed, laxity will cost officials dear

Deepender Deswal
Bhiwani, June 14
Irked over laxity in the implementation of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), BJP MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Dharambir Singh said action would be taken against officials found guilty of negligence, which has resulted in water crisis in the urban areas of Bhiwani.
The MP stated that corrective measures were being taken to ensure adequate supply of water for people. “We will take action against officials who show negligence in functioning,” he said.
The MP said that he had detected a major flaw in the implementation of AMRUT Mission which is meant to establish robust water supply and sewage disposal infrastructure in the urban areas.
“Tanks were constructed under the scheme but the pump house was not constructed at the canal head to supply the raw water. As a result, the tanks could store water only up to 40 per cent of the capacity. I have directed the officials concerned to set up a pump house so that raw water can be supplied by installing motors to ensure adequate filling of the tanks for further supply of water to the houses,” he said, admitting that this was laxity on part of the officials.
The MP said Bhiwani district had a requirement of 2,200 cusecs of water but it is getting just 1,000 cusecs. “I will take up the issue with the state government and also the Centre to ensure adequate supply of water to the district.
Meanwhile, the residents of Wards 24 and 27 in Bhiwani submitted a memorandum to the BJP MP highlighting the water crisis in their locality. MC member from Ward 27 Gobind Ram Sharma said the residents have not been getting the water supply for many days,” he said.
Residents of Line Par localities in Bhiwani also wrote letters to the Chief Minister and Prime Minister to register their grievance about the shortage of potable water in the localities for many months. Rohtas Verma, convener of the Sudhar Samiti of Shastri Nagar, said they would be forced to launch agitation on the issue if the administration fails to redress their grievances.
